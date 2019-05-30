Colorado law reinforces ICE-related inmate release practices

A new Colorado law says people suspected of being in the country illegally can't be kept in local jails simply at the request of immigration officials.

Gov. Jared Polis signed the legislation Tuesday. It takes effect Aug. 2.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement can request that inmates suspected of an immigration violation be kept in jail until ICE can take custody of them.

Colorado sheriffs have largely refused to honor such requests after courts ruled that keeping someone jailed without a warrant isn't constitutional. However, two sheriffs were sued last year for holding inmates for ICE.

Colorado Politics reports the original bill would have barred jail staff from talking with ICE but was weakened to satisfy concerns raised by Polis. The law bars probation officers from providing information to immigration agents.