Democratic Nat’l Committee chair to visit Jackson Hole

The chairman of the Democratic National Committee will visit northwest Wyoming again this summer.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that local party officials announced that chairman Tom Perez will attend an Aug. 2 fundraiser in Jackson Hole. It will be his second appearance there since he was elected in 2017 to lead the organization that oversees the national Democratic Party's platform and activity.

Perez joined Wyoming Democrats for a similar event last August.

With its summer influx of wealthy residents, Teton County has historically been a lucrative stop for political fundraising. Barack Obama and former House Speaker Paul Ryan are among the other political figures who have been drawn there in recent years.