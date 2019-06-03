Connecticut governor signs 3 gun law changes

Gov. Ned Lamont has signed three bills into law that attempt to toughen Connecticut's gun laws.

The Democrat signed one bill on Monday that stems from the death of Ethan Song, a Guilford 15-year-old who accidentally shot himself with a handgun owned by a friend's father. The legislation requires loaded and unloaded firearms to be safely stored in homes where there are minors under age 18.

Lamont has also signed bills requiring handguns left in an unattended vehicle to be stored in a trunk, locked safe or locked glove box and prohibiting unmarked, untraceable weapons known as ghost guns.

All three laws will take effect on October 1.

Lamont has said most residents want state officials to "close the gaping loopholes" that allow guns to get into the "wrong hands."