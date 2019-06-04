GOP lawmaker who lost party backing falls in NJ primary

An incumbent Republican assemblyman who lost his party's support fell in his primary Tuesday in southern New Jersey's 8th District, while incumbents elsewhere easily won nomination to run in the fall election.

Assemblyman Joe Howarth ran under a MAGA or Make America Great Again banner — embracing Donald Trump so steadfastly that he put a photo of the president on his Facebook page. But it wasn't enough to defeat the party establishment's favored ballot position.

GOP voters went with the party-backed slate of incumbent Assemblyman Ryan Peters and former Sherriff Jean Stanfield. They also defeated attorney Jason Huf.

Howarth has been in the Assembly since 2016.

Elsewhere in Assembly primaries, Democratic incumbents cruised to easy wins, racking up victories in the 3rd, 6th, 15th, 17th, 28th and 29th districts.

The state GOP took the rare step of weighing in during the campaign to criticize Howarth.

The party said he had aimed to become a Democrat this year when a state senator from the district changed parties.

GOP state Party Chairman Doug Steinhardt praised Peters and Stanfield for winning and got in a final dig at Howarth.

"Howarth's failed attempt to defraud South Jersey voters into thinking he was anything other than a Republican turncoat wasn't enough to overcome the good work and reputations of Ryan Peters and Jean Stanfield," Steinhardt said in a statement.

On Facebook earlier this week, Howarth attacked Steinhardt over losing congressional races last year, though didn't address the "turncoat" criticism. He had earlier denied it.

There were contested races in just under half of the state's 40 districts.