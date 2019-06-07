Runoffs on Saturday for mayors of Dallas, San Antonio

Voters in two of the largest cities in Texas will return to the polls this weekend to select mayors .

Runoff elections are Saturday in Dallas and San Antonio.

Voters in Dallas are choosing a replacement for Mike Rawlings, who's served eight years and was barred from running again due to term limits.

Eric Johnson and Scott Griggs were the top vote-getters in the May 4 balloting for Dallas mayor. Johnson, who received the most votes the first time around, is a member of the Texas House. Griggs serves on the Dallas City Council.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg is seeking a second term. He's challenged by Greg Brockhouse, who's on the San Antonio City Council.