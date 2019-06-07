Regents chart Vegas-area university police consolidation

Nevada university regents are reporting progress consolidating police services across four Las Vegas-area campuses.

The Nevada System of Higher Education says that since February, university police received a $236,000 grant, moved to a new office and began buying communications gear, uniforms, vehicles and equipment.

Officials say the department started a body-worn camera program and established a compliance office for campus security policy under the federal Clery Act.

The department covers the University of Nevada, Las Vegas; Nevada State College; College of Southern Nevada and Desert Research Institute.

It's headed by Associate Vice President and Director of Southern Police Services Adam Garcia.

Regents board Chairman Kevin Page says in a statement the process has gone smoothly and has improved efficiency.