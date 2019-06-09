Newspaper: Georgia cutting Medicaid assistance to thousands

Georgia is terminating Medicaid assistance for about 17,000 poor, elderly or disabled Georgians after state officials say they failed to respond to renewal notices.

But some patients tell the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that they never received renewal notices. Their lawyers point to computer accounts they say show that no such notices were ever sent.

Lawyers with the nonprofit Georgia Legal Services are working for some of the affected patients. They've written to the state Department of Community Health in an attempt to get the move reversed.