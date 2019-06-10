North Carolina seeks to make zip lines safer amid deaths

The North Carolina legislature is looking to impose stricter guidelines on zip lines and high ropes courses after some deaths in the state.

The Asheville Citizen Times reports a bill before the North Carolina Senate seeks greater oversight of the "aerial adventure course" industry, just in time for summer camp season.

The paper says some camp owners feel the law could increase expenses and paperwork and force some operations to close altogether. Some course owners also questioned whether safety would improve.

The bill is known as Sanders' Law, named for 12-year-old Sanders Burney, who died in 2015 when her harness snapped during a zip line accident at a YMCA camp.