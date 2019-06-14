Recovery centers open in Pine Ridge, Yankton for storm aid

Disaster recovery centers are open in Pine Ridge and Yankton to help South Dakotans and businesses hit by severe storms and flooding this spring.

The centers are the first to be opened. Additional locations around South Dakota will be announced later.

Representatives from the state of South Dakota, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Small Business Administration and other organizations are at the centers to explain available programs and help people connect with recovery resources.

President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for South Dakota last week because of property damage caused by a snowstorm and flooding this spring. Gov. Kristi Noem had requested the declaration.

A preliminary damage assessment done by the state indicates about $43 million in damage to infrastructure in 58 counties and on three reservations.