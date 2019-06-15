National Politics

Louisiana’s having its own Iowa Straw Poll for Republicans

By MELINDA DESLATTE Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La.

Louisiana's having its own Iowa Straw Poll, with Republicans hoping to determine a clear front-runner in their efforts to unseat Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards this fall.

Southwestern Louisiana Republicans are hosting the state's first-ever gubernatorial straw poll Saturday afternoon. And it's pronounced "I-oh-way," meaning the tiny town in southwest Louisiana, not "I-oh-wah" as in the nation's midwestern state.

About 350 people are expected to gather in the local Knights of Columbus Hall for the $25-a-plate jambalaya and black-eyed pea lunch, to hear stump speeches and cast paper ballots.

They'll be choosing between two Republicans challenging Edwards in the October race: U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, a third-term congressman from northeast Louisiana, and Eddie Rispone, a Baton Rouge businessman making his first bid for office after years as a political donor.

