Police: 1 killed, several injured in Buckfield crash

The Associated Press

BUCKFIELD, Maine

Police say a man was killed and several others injured in a crash in Buckfield.

The Oxford County Sheriff's Department says the deceased victim, who was not identified, was a passenger in one of two vehicles that crashed early Sunday.

One of the drivers was airlifted to a Lewiston hospital, while another passenger and the other driver were taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Police declined to identify the deceased passenger pending notification of relatives. The crash is under investigation.

