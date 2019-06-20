Census: S. Carolina is nearly 2/3 white, just like in 1960

The U.S. Census says South Carolina's population is nearly 2/3 white, just like it was in 1960.

The Post and Courier reports that the data released Thursday says Hispanic and Asian residents are driving population growth across the country, but South Carolina's growth remains mostly driven by non-Hispanic whites.

Though the state's population has doubled since 1970, no state has seen less change in its percentage of non-Hispanic whites since the last census in 2010.

The new census says non-Hispanic whites were the only group whose population decreased nationally and in most states since that census. That demographic grew by nearly 60% in South Carolina, where the next largest demographic growth was by Hispanic residents. Non-Hispanic black residents are the state's second-largest demographic at 27% of the population.