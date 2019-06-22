Georgia sheriffs giving away gun locks after toddler shot

Sheriffs in Georgia are giving away hundreds of gun locks after a toddler was killed in an accidental shooting.

The giveaways were announced a week after a 2-year-old child in Jones County was fatally shot by a 5-year-old sibling. Jones County Sheriff Butch Reece said in a news release he's offering 100 free gun locks that residents can pick up at his office.

U.S. Attorney Charles Peeler of Georgia's Middle District said free locking devices are also available from sheriffs in Bibb, Muscogee and Dougherty counties.

Peeler says the Jones County child's death serves as a reminder to gun owners "to lock up a firearm, and potentially save a child from injury or death."

The gun locks come from Project ChildSafe, a group started by the gun industry's trade association.