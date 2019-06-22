Altar built on Mauna Kea after state dismantles structures

A new altar has been built near the summit of Mauna Kea, less than a day after state officials dismantled two other "ahu" in preparation for the construction of one of the world's most advanced telescopes.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports the new ahu isn't directly blocking access to the site where the Thirty Meter Telescope is planned. The two dismantled ahu were blocking access to the site.

The new ahu is across the road from the Maunakea Visitor Information Station where a structure called Hale o Kukiaimauna stood until state officials took it down Thursday.

State officials announced they were giving permission for construction to begin on the Thirty Meter Telescope.

The decision came after the state Supreme Court in October upheld the project's permits.