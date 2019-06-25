Colorado woman’s conviction for illegal voting overturned

A Colorado judge has overturned a woman's conviction for illegally voting in the wrong precinct.

The Colorado Sun reports a judge ruled last month that a lower court incorrectly convicted Marie Rossmiller of Pitkin.

The district court judge has sent the case back down for a new verdict to be issued.

Rossmiller submitted a ballot in an April 2016 municipal election in the town 204 miles (328 kilometers) southwest of Denver.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Prosecutors say nine voters were charged, with eight pleading guilty and Rosmiller appealing her conviction and sentence of 48 hours of public service.

Pitkin split her time between two homes and in 2016 changed her voter registration so she could vote in Pitkin elections.

The judge says an intent by Rossmiller to commit fraud was not determined.