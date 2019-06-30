Ceremony to mark 125th anniversary of US Civil War monument

A ceremony marking the 125th anniversary of a Civil War monument in Cleveland is set for this week.

The Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument honoring the county's citizens who fought and worked for the Union was dedicated July 4, 1894. The anniversary celebration is set for noon Thursday at the monument on Public Square.

Major General John C. Harris, Jr., adjutant general of the Ohio Army National Guard, will give the keynote speech.

The Monument Commission recently announced the addition of 107 names of veterans of the United States Colored Troops to 9,000 names already on the monument's Roll of Honor. All 107 were enlisted or appointed from Cuyahoga County.

In case of rain, Thursday's ceremony will be held at the nearby Old Stone Church.