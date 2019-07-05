Alabama council pushes stricter penalties for panhandling

An Alabama city council has approved an ordinance to strengthen enforcement against panhandlers.

News outlets report the Montgomery City Council passed the ordinance proposed by Councilman Arch Lee unanimously by a vote of 9-0 Tuesday.

Lee says aggressive panhandling is a problem plaguing every district of the city.

The ordinance is separate from a state law that's already in place. It defines panhandling and includes city streets and public places the state law doesn't include.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

First offenses will be met with a fine and a minimum of two days in jail, unless suspended by a judge. Subsequent sentences cannot be suspended and jail time increases with each violation.

City officials say it will likely be a few weeks before the ordinance is enforced.