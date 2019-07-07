Maine law intended to crack down on young child expulsion

A new law in Maine is designed to prevent young children from being suspended or expelled from schools.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has signed "An Act To Promote Social and Emotional Learning and Development for Young Children" into law. The proposal by Democratic Sen. Cathy Breen of Falmouth is intended to cut down on suspension and expulsion rates by providing a consultation program for teachers and parents of young children.

Senate Democrats say the proposal will create a voluntary program that makes consultants with advanced training in mental health and child development available to help "contain the impact of challenging behaviors in the classroom." The Democrats say Maine has the second highest rate of preschool student expulsion in the country, and that causes disruptions in the education of the children.