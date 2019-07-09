VA Center to host FEMA to assistance workers

The Dayton VA Medical Center will host Federal Emergency Management Agency workers offering help for residents in Ohio counties that were declared federal disaster counties after the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

WDTN-TV reports applicants can come to the center Wednesday afternoon through Friday.

The agency will determine grant or loan eligibility on a case-by-case basis.

Residents can also appeal previously denied claim applications at the event.

Other recovery centers have opened in the region in the agency's response to severe storms and flooding in Ohio May 27-29.

The National Weather Service says one of the tornadoes that tore through the area was the strongest in the state since 2010.