A new US marshal for Rhode Island is being sworn in

A new U.S. marshal for Rhode Island is being sworn in.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, says he'll attend the swearing-in ceremony for Wing Chau on Monday morning. It will be held in U.S. District Court in Providence.

Chau was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in April, after being nominated by President Donald Trump.

Chau previously served as a special agent and criminal investigator with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Providence.

Chau began his law enforcement career in 1989 as a patrolman with the Rhode Island Capitol Police. He has also served with the United States Border Patrol and with the ATF in San Diego, Washington, D.C., and in Providence.

He replaces U.S. Marshal Jamie Hainsworth, a former Glocester police chief.