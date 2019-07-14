State Rep. Amanda Stuck running for Congress in 8th District

State Rep. Amanda Stuck says she is running for the U.S. House in northeastern Wisconsin's 8th District.

Stuck said Sunday she is running "because Washington isn't working for Wisconsin families." The Appleton Democrat has served in the Wisconsin Assembly since 2015.

Stuck criticized incumbent Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher for his stance on health care. She said Gallagher "voted to gut protections for people with pre-existing conditions and has done nothing to lower the cost of prescription drugs."

Gallagher said in a statement that he has "spent every day working tirelessly to deliver results for hard-working families and job creators in Northeastern Wisconsin."

Stuck and her husband are raising four children in Appleton. The Green Bay Press Gazette reports she recently joined other Democrats in speaking out against the state's deal with Foxconn Technology Group to build a new display panel plant in southeastern Wisconsin.