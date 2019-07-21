Maine senator backs funding conservation through hunting

Maine's independent senator is getting behind a proposal to continue funding wildlife conservation through money generated by hunting and sport shooting.

Sen. Angus King is joining a push to modernize the Pittman-Robertson Wildlife Restoration Act of 1937. The act allows for tax revenue from the sale of shooting and archery equipment to pay for hunter education and wildlife conservation.

King says the legislation to modernize the act would extend existing financial and technical support to states to include hunting and recreational shooting promotion and recruitment.

King says the bill would "protect the outdoors, for the enjoyment of hunters and recreationists alike."