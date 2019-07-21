Heat wave knocks out power to thousands in NYC

Thousands of New York City residents are grappling with power outages as extreme heat continues to bake the metro area.

Con Ed reports that roughly 49,000 customers were without power as of 9:30 p.m. Sunday due to scattered outages, mostly in Brooklyn and Queens.

The utility said it was reducing voltage and asked customers to turn off non-essential appliances to conserve power.

Earlier, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Con Ed was taking 30,000 customers in Brooklyn temporarily off power so it could make repairs and prevent a bigger outage. He said their system in parts of Brooklyn is under severe strain.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he's sending 200 troopers, 100 generators and 50 light towers to Brooklyn. He urged New Yorkers to check on neighbors, especially the elderly.