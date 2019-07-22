A roundup of recent Michigan newspaper editorials

The Detroit News. July 18, 2019

Public meetings are no place for a riot

Robert's Rules of Order took a beating in Metro Detroit this week. Public meetings in both the city and suburbs were disrupted by boisterous citizens, many of whom complained they weren't allowed to exercise their constitutional rights.

Police were called. Meetings were adjourned early. And citizens were arrested.

At a Detroit Charter Revision Commission meeting last Tuesday, Chair Carol Weaver and Vice Chair Nicole Small played tug-of-war over a microphone. Police were called amid charges and countercharges of assault, though no complaint was filed.

Later in the meeting a protester, convinced the commission is favoring business interests over the neighborhoods, was arrested and hauled away.

The scene was repeated Thursday night at a meeting of the Detroit Police Commission, which is considering the police department's use of facial recognition technology.

Protesters showed up in masks and attempted to take over the session. Commissioner Willie Burton, who sides with the activists on the issue, was handcuffed by police, arrested and removed.

All of this made for great theater, but it was terrible for policy making.

Without parsing who's right and who's wrong, this seems to be a good point at which to remind both public officials and the citizens they serve of the importance of civility.

Such issues such as the facial recognition controversy stir passions, and citizens inevitably bring intense emotions to meetings. They have a right to be heard. At the same time, they have a responsibility to follow the rules of the meeting, to speak within their allotted time and to do so in a non-threatening manner. Grabbing microphones and physically intimidating officials is not cool.

For their part, public officials must make sure they provide the necessary opportunity for citizen input. It's appropriate to set reasonable time limits, and to restrict the number of speakers in the interest of time constraints.

But meetings shouldn't be adjourned prematurely or speakers denied the floor simply to shut down dissent. The public can sometimes be unpleasant, but dealing with them is part of being a public servant.

We are living in an era in which shouting and anger are the means by which public business is too often conducted.

That's neither productive nor healthy, and it certainly is not the road to a harmonious community.

Here's a clue: If the only way a meeting can move from start to finish without violence is with a cadre of police officers in the room, something is very wrong.

So how about this week everyone who participates in a public gathering commit to listening before screaming? Let's all just chill and see if productive governing breaks out. Surely it's worth a try.

The Mining Journal (Marquette). July 21, 2019

'Adopt and amend' a bad policy for state of Michigan

The will of the people is one of the most crucial tenets in American democracy, but apparently to many politicians in Michigan, and perhaps elsewhere, power and control seem to be more important concepts.

The "adopt and amend" tactic used last year by Michigan's Republican-controlled Legislature to maneuver around voter-driven ballot drives may set a precedent that, in our opinion, would severely harm the ability of the electorate to propose and ultimately decide important issues, such as minimum wage and sick time laws.

The tactic is being argued before the Michigan Supreme Court, and could be a lengthy discussion or legal battle.

Under the Michigan Constitution, a group can collect hundreds of thousands of voter signatures to qualify an initiated bill for a November ballot, The Associated Press reported. Legislators then have a 40-day window in which they can enact it, reject it — putting it to a statewide vote — or propose an alternative to appear alongside the measure on the ballot.

A recent AP article states that to prevent minimum wage and sick time ballot drives from going before voters in November, after which they would have been much harder to change if voters had passed them, GOP legislators approved them in September so that they could be made more business-friendly after the election with simple majority votes and the signature of the outgoing Republican governor, Rick Snyder.

Legislators can amend citizen-initiated laws at any time, but for that to occur, a higher majority of supporting votes must be cast, meaning the citizen-initiated law is harder for lawmakers to change than one adopted by the Legislature.

Since the Legislature OKÕd the minimum wage and sick time measures before they were put on the ballot, lawmakers could more easily make changes they deemed appropriate, which appear to be a cause of chagrin for the working class.

One of the two new laws at stake gradually increases the state's $9.45 minimum wage to $12.05 an hour by 2030, instead of to $12 by 2022, as was initially enacted. So, with simple majorities, lawmakers OK'd changes to increase minimum wage by 5 cents from what was initially adopted, but workers will have to wait eight years longer to see it. Fair trade?

The other law exempts employers with fewer than 50 employees from having to provide paid sick days, a change that could leave up to 1 million employees without the benefit — unlike what was proposed by the initiative. It also limits the amount of annual mandatory leave at larger employers to 40 hours, instead of 72 hours.

Some might say the 2030 deadline will give businesses time to better prepare for that minimum wage increase. Maybe so, but by that time, who knows what the wealth gap in our country will be or how much inflation will have further burdened our already financially-strapped citizens.

Others will say that raising wages only means inflation, causing the cost of everything else to go up. But isn't that already the case? Many goods and services have already jumped up in price, but wages have remained relatively stagnant.

And as unrest mounts with workers seeing fewer benefits and pay raises while business execs and shareholders take home lavish salaries and bigger profits, the voice of the people is silenced by maneuvers like the adopt and amend strategy used by our Legislature.

Considering the level of distrust in our governments, many people already feel they're playing a rigged game, and this tactic only adds to the feeling of a disenfranchised populace.

Regardless of what is being proposed, the point is that the people have proposed it, and the electorate should be the body to decide the outcome.

Unfortunately, this adopt and amend strategy subverts that effort.

With a simple majority, legislators can OK a proposal and gut it to their liking, leaving the people to deal with the scraps or start the petition process again from scratch. This process is much easier when a single political party holds all three branches of our state Legislature, as was the case last year.

To petition the government for a redress of grievances is a right permitted by the U.S. Constitution.

Should low wages and a lack of employee sick time be considered legitimate grievances, then the people should retain that right to petition their government to correct the matter.

Any maneuver to subdue that in any fashion, including adopting the measure and making substantial changes to it, subjugates the will of the people to the control of those few in power.

Traverse City Record-Eagle. July 17, 2019

A babe in the woods

Horror movies are set in the woods for so many reasons. They are dark. It's hard to know exactly where you are. A branch cracks, and you're not sure if it's a squirrel or a bear that's closing in.

Now imagine being two years old, and lost in Michigan's northwoods.

We can't, but fear fueled our imagination yesterday when we heard the news that Gabrielle Roselynn Vitale, a Monroe County toddler, disappeared yesterday from an Oscoda campsite while her family packed up to head back downstate.

Our dread was collective.

Anyone who has ever loved anything vulnerable could relate to Gabrielle's parents' panic. Anyone who has ever packed up an "up north" campsite could easily picture the circumstances.

The hours ticked by, and the list of what-ifs grew longer. Her little pink coat was found and our hearts got a little heavier.

Gradually, the Comins Township campsite search captivated the country.

Tuesday morning, 50 searchers took to the woods with 10 K-9 teams.

We feared the worst after the clock ticked past 24 hours.

But then a phone call came in — that the hardy, resilient toddler had been found after spending more than 26 hours on her own.

Gabrielle turned up at a house about half a mile from where her family had last seen her — pantless, shoeless and thirsty, but otherwise just fine. She'd had the wherewithal to walk to a house — a house that had already been covered in the search.

The resident knew about the missing girl, and after a phone call, an ambulance rushed the daughter and mother together. Photos quickly surfaced of her, hair tussled, clutching a chocolate chip cookie in her chubby toddler hand.

We are so relieved that Gabriella's OK. That she's fine makes the world fine for a shared moment. We think our collective concern is part of what helped everyone get on the same page, and played a role in the number of volunteers helping, and the many eyes scouring the field. Our gratitude extends to the Michigan State Police, Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Oscoda County Sheriff's Office, which coordinated a massive 26-hour air and ground search.

We take comfort in that they'd do the same for our own children.

We may never know the details of what Gabrielle experienced overnight, but that she was found turned a potential tragedy into an adventure.

Gabrielle was found "alive, well and healthy" MSP spokesman Lt. Travis House told ABC News.

"... (She) seems relatively unfazed for a 2-year-old who has been in the woods that long," House said.

Perhaps we need to rethink how we define a babe in the woods. Or perhaps she simply wasn't as afraid as we all were on her behalf. Either way, welcome back Gabrielle, and thank you MSP, and the many helping agencies and volunteers.