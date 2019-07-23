Governors from around the US gather in Utah for conference

Governors from about 25 states are scheduled to gather in Utah this week for the summer conference of the National Governors Association.

The state leaders are expected to discuss infrastructure, cybersecurity and health care at the three-day conference in Salt Lake City that runs Wednesday through Friday.

The conference also brings other leaders and business executives. Cindy McCain is scheduled to speak at one panel about combatting human trafficking. Mothers Against Drunk Driving president Helen Witty will speak about roadway safety.

The bipartisan association meets twice yearly. Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat, is the outgoing chairman. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, is the incoming chairman.