Oklahoma tribal leaders unite in gaming compacts stance

Leaders of 29 Oklahoma tribal nations have sent a letter to Gov. Kevin Stitt saying they believe the current compacts governing tribal casinos in the state will automatically renew.

The letter dated Tuesday and signed by 30 officials representing the 29 tribes was released Friday by Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association Chairman Matt Morgan.

It says the tribal officials believe the compact renews automatically on Jan. 1, that rates set by the compact should not change and that Stitt has the right to request a renegotiation of the rates. It asks that Stitt send his proposal to each tribe for consideration.

Tribal leaders say they were surprised by Stitt's July 8 editorial in the Tulsa World suggesting the compacts be reevaluated now that the gambling industry has matured in Oklahoma.