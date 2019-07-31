Benefits issue is still pending before Arizona Supreme Court

An appeal of whether the Arizona Legislature violated the state Constitution in 2016 by forbidding local governments from regulating employees' non-wage benefits is still pending.

A list released Tuesday by the state Supreme Court on the status of multiple appeals said the justices have the appeal of the benefits case under consideration.

At issue in the case brought by Democratic lawmakers is whether the 2016 law enacted by the Republican-led Legislature conflicted with a 2006 voter-approved law on wages and benefits.

The voter-approved law raised the state minimum wage but also allowed local governments to regulate minimum wages and benefits.

A judge and the Court of Appeals ruled that the 2016 law changed part of the voter-approved law in violation of the state's constitutional protection for voter-approved laws.