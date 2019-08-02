West Virginia police fatally shoot man, wound woman

West Virginia State police have released the identity of a man shot and killed by officers responding to a report of domestic violence.

A police statement says Eric Toon was shot Thursday after confronting authorities with a gun. The news release says the troopers' patrol car was crashed into by a motorcycle carrying two men, since identified as Toon and Noah Sutherland.

It says the men fled on the motorcycle and police initially pursued them before returning to the area where the chase began and encountering the men again. They say Toon confronted officers with a weapon and was shot. A woman near him, Taylor Quinn, was wounded by the gunfire, suffering injuries not considered to be life threatening. Sutherland was taken into custody. Charges have not been announced.