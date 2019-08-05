Website tracking gun offender bond information unveiled

The Chicago Police Department has unveiled a website that will track felony gun cases through the Cook County court system.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says the "Gun Offenders Dashboard" also tracks whether those accused of gun offenses were able to post bail.

Johnson said Monday the point of the website is not to blame judges for someone committing a crime with a gun, but to send a message of accountability.

Johnson has long blamed Chicago's continuing violence on gun offenders who quickly bond out and return to their violent ways.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jonathan Lewin of the department's bureau of technical services says about 13 percent of those arrested on felony weapons charges after Jan. 1, 2018 have been re-arrested on a weapons charge or violent crime.

Cook County courts spokesman Pat Milhizer says there has been an increase in recent months on no-bail orders.