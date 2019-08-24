GOP governor and attorney general’s races headline runoff

Mississippi Republicans head to the polls Tuesday to decide nominees for governor and attorney general, while some Republicans will vote for a transportation commissioner nominee. Some Democrats will vote for a public service commissioner nominee.

The GOP race for governor is the highest profile, with Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves barely denied a majority and his party's nomination on Aug. 6. Instead, he's trying to vanquish former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr.

The other top race is the Republican contest to be Mississippi's top lawyer, with longtime GOP figure Andy Taggart trying to overtake state Treasurer Lynn Fitch, who led candidates in the Aug. 6 voting.

Voters will also decide nominees in some state legislative and county races.

Tuesday's winners advance to the Nov. 5 general election.