Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway to headline Ohio GOP dinner

Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway will headline the Ohio Republican Party dinner this month.

State party chairwoman Jane Timken says she expects tickets to go quickly for the Sept. 21 event at the Columbus Convention Center.

Dinner tickets start at $60 for young Republicans and $150 for other individuals.

President Donald Trump decisively carried Ohio in 2016. With 18 electoral votes, the state likely will be crucial to his re-election chances in 2020.