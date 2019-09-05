Mississippi city to spend $278K on police equipment upgrades

A city in south Mississippi is spending money to upgrade its police equipment.

WDAM-TV reports that the Laurel City Council voted Tuesday to give the city's police department about $278,000.

About $258,000 will go toward upgrading stun guns and body cameras during the next five years.

The other $20,000 will be to get every officer a new handgun.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox says he doesn't see how any police department can work without body cameras. He says the body cameras are better than the dashboard cameras that the department used in the past.