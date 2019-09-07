Portland’s police chief is sworn into office

There's a new police chief in Maine's largest city.

Frank Clark was sworn in as Portland's police chief on Friday, replacing Michael Sauschuck who served as chief for six years.

Sauschuck left to become assistant city manager before being appointed state public safety commissioner by Gov. Janet Mills in December.

Clark, of Scarborough, was a South Portland police lieutenant before taking the job. He's also served as a drug agent, patrolman and acting chief in South Portland.