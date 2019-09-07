State fires worker accused of making threats

A Connecticut state employee whose guns were seized after he allegedly made threatening comments to co-workers has been fired.

The Hartford Courant reports the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection announced the firing of John Hirschfeld on Saturday.

Police in July seized several weapons from Hirschfeld's West Hartford home, including an AR-15 rifle that under state law met the definition of a banned assault weapon. He was charged with possession of a banned rifle and magazines.

The seizure came after co-workers alleged Hirschfeld said things such as "you better watch out" while talking about his guns. He was placed on paid leave July 11.

Hirschfeld has pleaded not guilty to the charges and his lawyer has said Hirschfeld made no direct threats. He is due back in court Wednesday.