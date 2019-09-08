Rhode Island awarded $170K in federal funding for dam safety

Rhode Island has been awarded federal funding to repair or remove dams that could fail.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed announced nearly $170,000 in new federal dam safety funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency Friday. The Rhode Island Democrat authored the High Hazard Potential Small Dam Safety Act, which was signed into law in 2016 and authorizes grants to rehabilitate dams.

Rhode Island has about 670 regulated dams, nearly 100 of which are classified as "high hazard potential."

Reed says that due to greater flood risk from climate change and urbanization, it's important to act to ensure that dams are not increasing the risk to lives, homes and businesses.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The grant program focuses on dams that weren't built or maintained by the Army Corps of Engineers or other federal agencies.