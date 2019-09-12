North Carolina’s Disaster Relief Fund approaches $6 million

Gov. Roy Cooper's office says donations to North Carolina's Disaster Relief Fund following Hurricane Florence have reached nearly $6 million.

Cooper thanked contributors on Wednesday as he met with storm survivors and non-profit partners in communities affected by the storm. The relief fund has raised $5.9 million from thousands of donors after Florence struck in September 2018. Individuals, schools, corporations, small businesses, foundations, and philanthropists make up the majority of the donors.

A news release from the governor's office says donations have helped storm survivors with rent and mortgage payments, home repairs and replacement of personal property through grants to nonprofits and community groups.

The Golden LEAF Foundation and the North Carolina Community Foundation serve as the grant-making organizations for the relief fund.