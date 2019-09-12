County commissioner announces retirement after 2 decades

An Ohio county commissioner says he will not run for re-election because his cancer has returned.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Hamilton County Commissioner Todd Portune made his announcement Thursday.

Throughout his career, Portune has dealt with health issues that left him partially paralyzed and missing his left leg above his knee.

Doctors found tumors on his spine in 1996. The tumors hemorrhaged when Portune was treated for a blood clot in 2002, paralyzing him from the chest down.

Portune has served on the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners since 2000. He was a Cincinnati city councilman for seven years before that.

It's not clear who will replace Portune.

Indian Hill Republican Andy Black has announced his candidacy for the open seat. No Democrats have stepped forward.