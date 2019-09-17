NC sheriff charged with felonies over alleged threat to kill

A North Carolina sheriff has been indicted on felony justice obstruction charges over allegations that he discussed killing a former deputy.

News outlets report Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins was indicted Monday, prompting county leaders to call an emergency meeting for Tuesday morning.

Prosecutors say Wilkins learned in 2014 that Deputy Joshua Freeman planned to publicly release a recording of Wilkins making "racially offensive" comments.

The indictment says Wilkins then spoke with a person about killing Freeman, even going so far as to coach the unnamed third party on how to avoid identification by law enforcement.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman says the indictment resulted from a 10-month investigation by state and federal authorities. Wilkins remains in the office he's held since 2009.