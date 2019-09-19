Absentee voting gets underway soon in Virginia

Absentee voting is about to get underway in Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Elections says absentee voting for the Nov. 5 general election begins Friday. Qualified voters can cast a ballot through in-person absentee voting at their local registrar's office or by mail.

To vote absentee, registered voters must meet one of 20 eligibility requirements. Qualifying reasons to vote absentee include pregnancy, a religious obligation or personal business or vacation outside where you live on Election Day.

Voters can request an absentee ballot online .

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The deadline to register to vote for the November General Election is Oct. 15.