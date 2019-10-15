Bevin, Beshear wrangle over education in debate

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear sparred in a televised debate Tuesday night that turned highly personal when the incumbent brought up his challenger's children to claim his opponent is a "fraud" in promoting public education.

Beshear responded that he supports his children and told Bevin that he would "never attack yours" in one of several testy exchanges between the bitter rivals who are locked in a tight race.

The high-stakes debate came three weeks before their Nov. 5 election showdown.

The candidates wrangled over health care, pensions, medical marijuana and support for coal miners, but the hourlong debate turned personal when they fielded a question about education.

Beshear touted his plan to provide a $2,000 across-the-board pay raise for public school teachers and vowed to submit "an education-first budget" to lawmakers. Beshear has made education a centerpiece of his campaign, pointing to Bevin's feud with teachers who opposed his efforts to revamp underfunded public pension systems.

In response, Bevin said: "You love public education so much that your kids go to private schools, is that right?" Beshear responded: "You're attacking my kids now?"

Bevin said public education needs to be funded but ridiculed his opponent's teacher pay raise proposal, calling it "Andy Candy." Bevin has repeatedly accused his opponent of failing to lay out how he'd pay for a teacher pay raise and other proposals.

Bevin took aim at Beshear's family during another exchange over a question about support for higher education. Beshear pointed out that his father, Steve Beshear, was a "poor preacher's kid" who attended the University of Kentucky and went on to become a two-term Kentucky governor.

"If you have to brag about how poor your father and grandfather were, that's a bit of a stretch," Bevin replied.

The debate was sponsored by the University of Kentucky Student Government Association, the League of Women Voters of Kentucky and Gray Television, including WKYT in Lexington and WAVE in Louisville.