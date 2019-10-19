Town hall talk to focus on funding for Muslim hate groups

The research and advocacy director of a Muslim civil liberties group will discuss findings about the funding of national networks supporting anti-Muslim hate groups during a town hall in North Carolina.

The Washington-based Council on American-Islamic Relations says in a news release that Dr. Abbas Barzegar is scheduled to speak Saturday at a research-based advocacy town hall hosted by the Duke Graduate & Professional Student Council. The town hall will be held Saturday evening in the Schiciano auditorium of Fitzpatrick building on Duke's campus.

In addition to discussing research on funding of hate groups, Barzegar will highlight CAIR's work on federal-level litigation related to criminal justice and government surveillance.

The event is co-sponsored by the Duke University Center for Muslim Life and the university's Asian American and Diaspora Studies Program.