Montana deputy killed by sliding patrol vehicle on icy road

Authorities say a Montana deputy has been killed in a vehicle accident on an icy mountain road while responding to a report of a stranded vehicle.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports 31-year-old Deputy Jake Allmendinger died Saturday in Bozeman.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office in Bozeman says Allmendinger and Deputy Ryan Jern were responding to a call in the Bridger Mountains around 7:40 p.m. Saturday.

The department says their Chevrolet Tahoe slid backward on icy roads caused by a passing storm. Allmendinger exited the driver's side and became trapped under the vehicle.

Authorities say Jern and personnel from the sheriff's office, Gallatin County Search and Rescue, Montana Highway Patrol, and Bridger Canyon Fire Department assisted in transporting Allmedinger to a hospital.