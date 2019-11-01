Utah governor asks Trump to send more refugees to the state

Gov. Gary Herbert has asked the White House to send more refugees to Utah.

The Republican governor sent a letter to President Donald Trump last week.

Herbert says Utah has the resources and space for refugees. In the past, Herbert says Utah has been able to accept 1,000 refugees per year, but the numbers of those settling in the state have decreased.

Herbert sent the letter as the Trump Administration prepares to reduce the number of refugees accepted into the country, while allowing states more say over whether they will accept them.

Herbert says the compassion to welcome refugees is a part of the culture of Utah, where members of The Church of Latter-day Saints found refuge generations ago.

He says Utah's refugees contribute to the communities where they resettle.