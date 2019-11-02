US Attorney Cullen being considered for federal judgeship

U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen is under consideration for a federal judgeship to fill a vacancy in U.S. District Court in Roanoke.

Cullen has been U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia since March 2018.

The Roanoke Times reports that Virginia's U.S. senators — Mark Warner and Tim Kaine — asked for an assessment of Cullen from the State Bar of Virginia. The State Bar rated Cullen as "highly qualified" for a district judgeship by a 6-0 vote.

The Democratic senators had no immediate comment on their next step. They had recommended two other candidates to the White House, but neither was picked.

Cullen has had several high-profile cases during his tenure, including criminal prosecutions related to the Unite the Right white nationalist rally in Charlottesville in August 2017.