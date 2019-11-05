Atlanta mayor: No Peach Drop this year

For the first time in three decades, Atlanta will not host a Peach Drop to ring in the new year.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms broke the news Tuesday during an interview with Majic 107.5/97.5's afternoon host Ryan Cameron. Bottoms says they're taking a break to reevaluate the location and how the event is planned. She says the city no longer owns Underground Atlanta, which adds complications to hosting the event, which has at times drawn 100,000 people.

The Peach Drop debuted in 1989 — a play off the New York City Times Square ball drop. After a private developer purchased Underground Atlanta, the city moved the Peach Drop to Woodruff Park for New Year's 2017 but brought it back to Underground Atlanta last year.