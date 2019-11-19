Providence settles police overtime complaint for $1.5M

The city of Providence has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle a lawsuit brought by the city’s police union over overtime payments hundreds of current and retired officers say they were owed.

The Providence Journal reports that Mayor Jorge Elorza and City Treasurer James Lombardi III and the union agreed this month to settle the yearslong legal dispute over claims that the city violated federal fair labor standards by failing to pay accurate overtime wages.

The city says it continues to dispute the validity of the union’s claims but agreed to settle the matter “to avoid the expense, time, and uncertainty of trial.”

In exchange, participants have agreed to drop their claims. The suit was filed in 2013.

The agreement signed Nov. 4 still awaits court approval.