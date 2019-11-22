West Virginia reports record voter registration tally

West Virginia election officials say a record 8,020 people registered to vote in September.

Secretary of State Mac Warner on Thursday said the figure set a new state record for voter registration transactions in a single month. The tally was boosted by the registration of nearly 3,000 high school students.

A national group of secretaries of state deemed September as national voter registration month to encourage election participation.

The state has set up an online portal where eligible voters can register at govotewv.com.

Warner says more than 150,000 West Virginians have registered since he took office in 2017.