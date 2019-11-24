Voters in Maine city can expand ranked voting in March

Voters in Maine’s largest city will decide whether to expand a ranked style of voting in March.

The Portland City Council has decided to send the question to voters on the March 3 presidential primary day. Portland already uses ranked-choice voting in its mayoral race, and voters will make the decision about whether to extend it to City Council and Board of Education candidates.

Maine voters use ranked-choice voting in many statewide races, and Portland voters have used it in mayoral elections since 2011.

WMTW-TV reports the expansion of ranked-choice voting would require a voter-approved change to the city charter.