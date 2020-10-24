Savannah asks public for input on 3 fairgrounds reuse plans

Savannah city leaders want residents to weigh in on development plans for a former fairground.

The City Council voted Thursday to seek public comment on three proposals submitted to the city for the 67-acre former site of the Coastal Empire Fair. The fair is relocating to a site near Interstate 95.

The city asked developers to submit plans that would improve the economy, reduce poverty, revitalize the neighborhood and improve public safety.

Two of the proposals offer mixed-use ideas bringing new housing and commercial space to the area, including movie studios.

The last option calls for a sports complex to attract out-of-town teams to play in tournaments in Savannah.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

WSAV-TV reports a committee evaluating the proposals ranked them close together. Outgoing City Manager Pat Monahan recommended seeking public input before the council decided on a developer.