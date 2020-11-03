Trump, Biden fight for Florida; minimum wage up for vote

PRESIDENT

Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden have campaigned heavily in Florida, each hoping to win the prized battleground state's 29 electoral votes.

Trump has used Florida as the backdrop to resuscitate his languishing campaign after becoming infected with the coronavirus in October. He's concentrated particularly in Republican strongholds in the rural reaches of his adopted home state.

Former Vice President Biden has questioned the president’s handling of the coronavirus, his rush to appoint a new justice on the U.S. Supreme Court and how he has addressed the social unrest spawned by high-profile police shootings of Black people. Democrats have also worked to boost turnout among their ranks with a mail-in voting.

CONGRESS

Results:

— District 4: Republican John Rutherford, a former Duval County sheriff, was reelected on his third term in a heavily GOP district that includes most of Jacksonville and areas to the north and south. He defeated Democrat Donna Deegan, a former television news anchor who has worked to raise money for breast cancer research and to help patients.

— District 5: Democratic U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, a longtime former state lawmaker, was reelected to his third term. He easily beat Republican Gary Adler in a district where Democrats outnumber Republicans by more than 160,000 voters. It stretches from Jacksonville to just west of Tallahassee.

— District 7: Florida Democratic U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy has been reelected to a third term, defeating Republican challenger Leo Valentin. Republicans once again made Murphy’s seat a target after she defeated 12-term Republican John Mica in 2016 and was able to fend off the GOP challenge in the central Florida district that includes part of Orlando.

— District 8: Republican U.S. Rep. Bill Posey was elected to his seventh term in a district that represents Florida’s Space Coast, easily defeating Democrat Jim Kennedy, who works as an engineer at the Kennedy Space Center.

— District 9: Democratic U.S. Rep. Darren Soto was reelected to his third term representing an Orlando-area district, defeating Bill Olson, a retired Army sergeant who spent 27 years in the military.

— District 10: Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings, who rose to become Orlando’s first female police chief during a 27-year career with the department, was reelected to her third term, defeating Republican Vennia Francois in a firm Democratic Orlando district. Francois is a lawyer who previously worked for former U.S. Sen. Mel Martinez.

— District 11: Republican U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster, a former speaker of the Florida House, was reelected to his sixth term, easily defeating Democratic challenger and teacher Dana Cottrell in a district that includes The Villages, a massive retirement community that has a history of supporting GOP candidates.

— District 12: Republican U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis was reelected to his eighth term in a seat his father, Michael Bilirakis, held before him for 24 years. He defeated Democrat Kimberly Walker, an Army veteran and former correctional officer who was outspent by the incumbent by about a 60-1 ratio.

— District 13: Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist has won reelection to Congress for a third term representing parts of Florida’s Tampa Bay area. Crist defeated Republican Anna Paulina Luna, who was seeking office for the first time.

— District 14: Democratic U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor was reelected to her eighth term representing a heavily Democratic district that includes Tampa. She defeated Republican Christine Quinn, who owns a food seasoning company based on passed down family recipes.

— District 18: Republican U.S. Rep. Brian Mast has won reelection to his Florida seat for a third term. Mast defeated Democrat Pam Keith, an attorney and former Navy lawyer, in a district that includes coastal areas north of Palm Beach.

— District 19: Republican state Rep. Byron Donalds has been elected to the U.S. House seat now held by Florida Republican Francis Rooney. Donalds defeated Democrat Cindy Lyn Banyai in the heavily Republican southwest Florida district.

— District 20: Democratic U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, the longest serving member of Florida’s congressional delegation, easily was reelected to his 15th term representing a South Florida district. He defeated Republican Greg Musselwhite, who is a welding inspector.

— District 21: Democrat Lois Frankel has been reelected to Congress for a fifth term, defeating far-right media personality Laura Loomer. Frankel beat the Republican in a heavily Democratic district that includes President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Democrats typically carry the district by 20 percentage points or more.

— District 22: Democratic U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch defeated Republican lawyer Jim Pruden. Deutch was first elected in 2010 and represents a firmly Democratic district that includes parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties.

— District 23: Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz was reelected to her ninth term representing parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties. She defeated Republican Carla Spalding, a Jamaican-born small business owner.

— District 25: Republican U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart has been reelected to a 10th term in Congress after running unopposed. His district runs from western Miami-Dade County across rural and undeveloped areas in the middle of the state.

Still Waiting:

— District 1: Republican incumbent Matt Gaetz faces Democratic challenger Phil Ehr in a western Panhandle district.

— District 2: Republican incumbent Neal Dunn faces no Democratic challenger in a conservative district that stretches from just west of Ocala to Panama City.

— District 3: Republican Kat Cammack faces Democrat Adam Christensen in an open race in the firmly conservative congressional district that stretches from Ocala to just south of Jacksonville in north Florida.

— District 6: Republican incumbent Michael Waltz faces Democratic challenger Clinton Curtis in a heavily GOP district that includes Daytona Beach.

— District 15: Republican Scott Franklin faces Democrat Alan Cohn in an open race in a conservative district that stretches between Tampa and Orlando.

— District 16: Republican incumbent Vern Buchanan faces Democratic challenger Margaret Good in a district that includes parts of Florida’s Tampa Bay area.

— District 17: Republican incumbent Greg Steube faces Democratic challenger Allen Ellison in a large rural district that runs from southeast of the Tampa Bay area to Lake Okeechobee.

— District 24: Democratic incumbent Frederica Wilson faces Republican challenger Lavern Spicer in a Miami-Dade County district.

— District 26: Democratic incumbent Debbie Mucarsel-Powell faces Republican challenger Carlos Gimenez in a district that stretches from the southern Miami suburbs to Key West.

— District 27: Democratic incumbent Donna Shalala faces Republican challenger Maria Elvira Salazar in a district that includes much of the Miami area.

BALLOT QUESTIONS

Florida voters could choose to raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour over the next six years.

An amendment to the Florida Constitution would raise the state’s minimum wage from the current $8.56 an hour to $15 an hour by 2026.

Advocates say Amendment 2 will lift the pay for hundreds of thousands of workers in the Sunshine State’s service-heavy economy. Although Florida’s current minimum wage is higher than the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, supporters say it's impossible to live on that wage given the state’s cost of living.

Opponents of the amendment say it would stifle growth as Florida’s battered tourism economy recovers from the impact of the new coronavirus.

All state constitutional amendments require a 60% supermajority for approval.

Here are the other ballot questions:

— Amendment 1 seeks sought to clarify that only U.S. citizens over age 18 were eligible to vote in elections.

— Amendment 3 would allow all voters regardless of party affiliation to vote in primaries with the top two vote-getters would advance to the general election.

— Amendment 4 would require amendments to the Florida Constitution to be approved in two elections instead of one.

— Amendment 5 would give homeowners an extra year to claim a homestead tax benefit.

— Amendment 6 would extend a property tax discount to the surviving spouse of a veteran with combat-related disabilities.